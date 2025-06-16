U.S. considers adding more African countries to travel ban

USA
If implemented, the new measures would mean nearly 40 African countries face bans or some form of travel restrictions to the United States.
An internal State Department cable cites reasons such as unreliable identity documents, passport security and the refusal or unwillingness by some countries to receive deported nationals, Reuters reported Sunday.
Other grounds listed in the cable are terrorism, involvement in anti-semitic and anti-American activity. Over all, the document names twelve grounds to threaten travel restrictions against 36 countries in total.
The list includes major US partners in Africa such as Kenya, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.
The others are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, and Mauritania.
Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also appear in the cable.
The affected countries have 60 days within which to address Washington's concerns lest they face partial or full travel bans.
Last week, the US banned travel from Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan.
It also placed heightened restrictions on travel from Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo.
02:27
Hillside of white crosses fuels misleading story about South Africa farm killings
00:48
Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Canada for G7 summit
Go to video
Second round: Ramaphosa faces Trump again after Oval Office fallout
01:27
After voting Republican, some Arab-Americans are disappointed with Trump
00:52
USA: Elon Musk backs off from feud with Trump
00:52
TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the US after his detention by federal agents