Search continues after ferry sinks near Bali, 29 rescued, 32 still missing

Rescuers in Indonesia are racing against time to locate 32 people still missing after a ferry sank Wednesday night near the resort island of Bali.

So far, 29 survivors have been found and four bodies recovered, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry went down just 30 minutes after departing from Ketapang port in East Java, en route to Bali’s Gilimanuk port. The vessel carried 53 passengers, 12 crew members, and 22 vehicles.

Rough seas and darkness initially hampered rescue efforts, but conditions improved Thursday morning, allowing nine boats, local fishermen, and shoreline volunteers to intensify the search.

Many survivors were pulled from the sea unconscious after hours adrift. Family members, gripped by fear, gathered at the port desperate for news.

Ferry accidents are frequent in Indonesia due to lax safety standards and heavy reliance on maritime transport across its 17,000 islands.