Flash floods and landslides leave dozens dead or missing in Indonesia

Authorities said torrential rains since Monday caused rivers to overflow, sweeping mud, rocks and trees into neighbourhoods and triggering landslides. At least 112 neighbourhoods were flooded, with widespread damage reported across residential areas and tourist sites. Bali’s disaster agency confirmed eight bodies had been recovered in the province, including four from a building that collapsed and was swept away in South Denpasar’s Kumbasari market. Rescue footage showed cars floating in muddy waters and soldiers helping families stranded on rooftops as power, water supplies and transport networks were cut off.