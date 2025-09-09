Nepal PM resigns as protesters torch politicians’ homes

Demonstrations, led largely by young people, continued even after the social media ban was lifted. As the protests intensified, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said he was stepping down immediately. Protesters set fire to the parliament building and the homes of senior politicians, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Security forces used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons, but there were no new reports of live fire. Authorities imposed curfews in Kathmandu and deployed the army, while the United Nations urged an immediate and transparent investigation into the deadly crackdown.