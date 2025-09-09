Croatian village Jaškovo sets new Guinness record with 3,136-metre strudel

The achievement comes ten years after the village first set the record with a pastry nearly half as long. During the Strudel Festival, thousands of visitors watched as bakers worked for more than four hours to assemble the dessert in the form of the Karlovac Star. The effort required two tons of flour, two tons of apples and 30 kilograms of cinnamon, topped with powdered sugar. Guinness World Records confirmed that 5,874 strudels were successfully placed in a single continuous line.