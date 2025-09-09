Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Croatian village Jaškovo sets new Guinness record with 3,136-metre strudel

The achievement comes ten years after the village first set the record with a pastry nearly half as long. During the Strudel Festival, thousands of visitors watched as bakers worked for more than four hours to assemble the dessert in the form of the Karlovac Star. The effort required two tons of flour, two tons of apples and 30 kilograms of cinnamon, topped with powdered sugar. Guinness World Records confirmed that 5,874 strudels were successfully placed in a single continuous line.

More about
Croatia village Cooking World record Tradition Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..