Protesters draw ‘red line’ in Brussels over Gaza war

Local police estimated 70,000 participants, while organisers said 110,000 joined the 3.5-kilometre march, supported by more than 200 human rights groups and aid agencies, including Oxfam, Amnesty and Doctors without Borders. The protest followed Belgium’s announcement that it will recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly later this month and impose sanctions on Israel under certain conditions. Demonstrators welcomed the move but demanded uncompromised measures, warning that EU governments remain far behind public opinion as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens.