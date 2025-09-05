Hong Kong hosts first hot air balloon festival

Teams from the UK, Japan, Canada and Malaysia are staging static displays, as flying is restricted in the harbour area. Pilots say conditions are difficult, and strong winds remain the main concern. UK pilot Ashley Moore said he had been preparing since February and looked forward to the night-time “glow” display. Japanese pilot Endo Mamoru stressed that flights depend entirely on safe conditions. Crowds gathered to watch the balloons inflate, and many described the festival as a unique moment for Hong Kong. The event runs from 4–7 September.