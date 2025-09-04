Macron hosts Paris summit on postwar security for Ukraine

The “coalition of the willing,” about 30 nations backing Kyiv, has been sketching plans for a possible reassurance force to deter future Russian aggression once the conflict ends. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the talks, joined in person by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and virtually by other heads of state. Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have maintained that any European security force in Ukraine must be supported by the United States. US President Donald Trump has suggested Washington could take part, but he has stepped back from urging a ceasefire and avoided imposing stronger sanctions on Moscow.