Homes destroyed as rare tornado strikes Brittany’s Morbihan region

In Guéhenno, a dozen houses were severely damaged within minutes, while residents described shattered windows and roofs ripped away. Three people suffered minor injuries, including a man thrown with his partner in their mobile home before landing hundreds of metres away. A barn sheltering 30 cows collapsed, and farmers reported heavy losses to equipment and buildings. Authorities prioritised restoring power and covering exposed roofs as damage worth hundreds of thousands of euros was reported.

France Tornado Storm Extreme weather damage Video

