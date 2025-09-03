Russian forces launch overnight strikes on eastern and western Ukraine

At around 00:30, Smerch multiple rocket launchers hit Druzhkivka, damaging apartment buildings and wounding seven people, including a 16-year-old girl. The injured also included men aged 42, 49, 51 and 76, and women aged 65 and 71. In western Ukraine, missile and drone strikes hit a garage complex in Khmelnytskyi, where 10 garages were destroyed and five caught fire. Firefighters contained the blaze as rescue teams dismantled damaged structures and checked for further casualties.