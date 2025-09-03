Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Russian forces launch overnight strikes on eastern and western Ukraine

At around 00:30, Smerch multiple rocket launchers hit Druzhkivka, damaging apartment buildings and wounding seven people, including a 16-year-old girl. The injured also included men aged 42, 49, 51 and 76, and women aged 65 and 71. In western Ukraine, missile and drone strikes hit a garage complex in Khmelnytskyi, where 10 garages were destroyed and five caught fire. Firefighters contained the blaze as rescue teams dismantled damaged structures and checked for further casualties.

More about
Ukraine Donetsk Russia's invasion of Ukraine War in Ukraine Attack Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..