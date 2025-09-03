Peter Salzmann’s 347 km/h wingsuit record shown in new footage

The 38-year-old from Salzburg surpassed the previous 340 km/h B.A.S.E. wingsuit record in a 35-second descent from the North Face of the Eiger. On 19 August, Salzmann launched from the ‘Ecstasy Board’ ledge at 3,713 metres, descending 2,073 metres before landing safely at 1,640 metres. His custom-designed wingsuit carried him faster than the world’s quickest camera drone. Precision trackers confirmed the record in extreme conditions. For comparison, F1 cars reach a top speed of around 320 km/h at the Red Bull Ring.