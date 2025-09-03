Punjab faces worst floods in decades as heavy rains continue

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers inundated vast areas, killing dozens of people and affecting more than 350,000, according to the Press Trust of India. Rail and road networks were disrupted, schools shut, and crops and livestock were affected. Local farmers said their paddy fields were ruined and homes damaged, warning losses could take years to recover. Rescue teams, backed by the army, evacuated residents and set up relief camps. Punjab received 70% excess rainfall in August, according to the authorities, while heavy rain also hit Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Indian-controlled Kashmir. At least 125 people were killed and scores injured in the flood-related disasters in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.