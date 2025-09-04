Investigators examine Lisbon funicular wreckage following deadly crash

Portugal declared a national day of mourning after Wednesday’s derailment of the historic Gloria funicular, one of the capital’s most iconic attractions. Emergency officials said victims included Portuguese nationals as well as travellers from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, Morocco, South Korea and Cape Verde. The streetcar, technically called a funicular, is harnessed by steel cables and can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is also commonly used by Lisbon residents.