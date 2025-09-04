Police drag protesters from rails as Israelis rally for Gaza ceasefire

Thousands of protesters rallied in Jerusalem demanding the return of hostages held in Gaza, as nationwide demonstrations against the mobilisation of 60,000 reservists intensified. Families of hostages accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political purposes, urging him to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas. The October 7 attack by Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages; 48 remain in Gaza, and about 20 are believed to be alive. Gaza’s health ministry says 63,633 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in 2023. Netanyahu dismissed the protests, accusing demonstrators of damaging property and disrupting daily life.