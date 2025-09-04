Filmmakers of 'Voice of Hind Rajab' condemn 'dehumanisation' in Gaza

Speaking on behalf of the team, actor Saja Kilani asked: “Isn't it enough? Enough of the mass killing, the starvation, the dehumanisation, the destruction, the ongoing occupation?” She urged peace “not tomorrow, not someday, now.” The film, written and directed by Ben Hania, recounts the story of five-year-old Hind Rajab, killed alongside relatives in Gaza in 2024. Produced with the support of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Alfonso Cuarón, the drama premieres in competition for the Golden Lion.