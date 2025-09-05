Farmers protest in Brussels against EU-Mercosur trade deal

The deal, agreed in December 2024, lowers tariffs and strengthens trade ties with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Opponents warn it will flood the EU market with cheaper imports, undermining European agriculture. Dutch dairy farmer Roos Saat told The Associated Press that young farmers see their future at risk. “This kind of trade deal makes it less and less clear,” she said. Despite the Commission’s approval, the pact still needs ratification from EU countries to be implemented, keeping the battle far from over.