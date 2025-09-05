Lisbon funicular wreckage removed after deadly crash

The operation, overseen by the Judicial Police, transferred the remains to Tires prison for forensic examination. Investigators said possible offences include negligent homicide, violation of safety rules and homicide by omission, all carrying potential prison terms. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro visited the crash site and later attended a memorial mass in Lisbon alongside Mayor Carlos Moedas. The President called for a swift investigation and stressed the need to suspend other funiculars for inspection.