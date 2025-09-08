Israeli strikes in Gaza City destroy mosque and residential tower

Airstrikes also hit tents, homes and Al-Farabi School. Hours later, the military flattened the seven-storey Al-Roya Tower after ordering evacuations, the third Gaza City high-rise destroyed following the Sussi Tower on Saturday and another block on Friday. Local reporters said families fled with belongings before the airstrike reduced the tower and nearby tents to rubble. Israel claimed the building targeted on Sunday had been used by Hamas for military and intelligence-gathering activities. Hamas denied those accusations, calling it “a false pretext meant to justify bombing residential blocks.”