Deadly clashes in Kathmandu after social media ban sparks protests

Demonstrators waving national flags broke through barbed wire and surrounded Parliament, chanting “stop the ban on social media, stop corruption, not social media.” Riot police used tear gas, water cannon and eventually live rounds as clashes escalated across the capital. Authorities said platforms such as Facebook, X and YouTube were blocked after failing to register under new rules. Rights groups condemned the measures as censorship, and the government imposed a curfew around Parliament, the presidential residence and key sites.