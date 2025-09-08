Welcome to Africanews

Dogs take to the waves in San Diego surf contest

The Surf-A-Thon, held at Del Mar Dog Beach, saw dozens of canine surfers take part while raising funds for orphan pets supported by the Helen Woodward Animal Centre. Organisers said all proceeds go to animal welfare programmes. Among the competitors was James Wall with his dog Faith, rescued as a pup, who has competed for 13 years and won last year. Wall said their surfing partnership often lifts spirits, recalling messages from people who said seeing Faith on a surfboard brightened their day.

USA California San Diego Dogs surfing Video

