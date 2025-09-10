Italian journalists honour colleagues killed in Gaza conflict

Organisers said 289 media workers have lost their lives in Gaza. “Such a mass killing of journalists has never been seen before,” said Articolo 21 spokesman Beppe Giulietti, adding that freedom of information must be defended. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 189 Palestinian reporters have died since the conflict began. Some were killed at home with families, others while working in marked press vehicles or reporting from hospitals. Among them was Mariam Dagga, a 33-year-old visual journalist and mother, killed in an Israeli strike in August 2025 while covering conditions at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. The same attack also killed rescuers and four other reporters.