Troops deployed in Kathmandu after days of deadly unrest

Troops carrying weapons were deployed across Nepal’s capital, stopping vehicles and checking people, as the army moved in for the first time after police failed to contain the unrest. Officials said 21 people were arrested for looting. Unrest escalated after police shot dead 19 demonstrators on Monday during protests led by young people angered by a government ban on social media platforms. Although the ban was lifted on Tuesday, tens of thousands returned to the streets, storming offices and blocking roads. Helicopters evacuated ministers to safe locations, and the prime minister’s resignation has done little to calm the anger.