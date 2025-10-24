Algerian gymnast becomes world champion on uneven bars

At just 18 years old, Kaylia Nemour has won her first world title on the uneven bars, after already capturing Olympic gold just months ago. Representing Algeria, she claimed the world crown in Jakarta with a commanding score of 15.566 points, comfortably ahead of Russia’s Angelina Melnikova and China’s Yang Fanyuwei.

Nemour, who previously competed for France before switching to Algeria, delivered a flawless routine in the final, demonstrating the high difficulty and execution scores she has mastered. Her win marks a historic moment: she is now not just an Olympic champion but also world champion, and one of the most prominent young stars in artistic gymnastics.

Despite a minor disappointment the day before—finishing 4th in the all-around—she rebounded to dominate her specialty discipline and underline her standing in the sport. For Algeria and Africa, her achievement carries extra weight, showing that elite gymnastics excellence is increasingly global.

With her world title secured, Nemour now turns her attention to further finals and the next Olympic targets, as she continues to build on her incredible rise.