Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

26 dead and 14 missing after boat capsizes in northeastern Nigeria

The Osun River flows through the forest of the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005, in Osogbo, Nigeria, on Monday, May 30, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By AFP

Nigeria

At least 26 people drowned and 14 others are missing after a boat carrying farmers and fishermen capsized in northeastern Nigeria, the emergency services said Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday, when a rudimentary passenger boat going from Jigawa State to Yobe State capsized, Mohammed Goje, executive director of the State Emergency Management Agency in Yobe state, told reporters.

"So far, emergency volunteers and rescue teams have recovered 26 bodies," he said. His agency said in a statement that 14 others were missing.

Thirteen other passengers were rescued, he said, adding that search and rescue operations were still underway.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's busy rivers, often caused by overloaded boats, poor maintenance or failure to comply with safety regulations. Police indicated that the boat captain would likely be prosecuted if he survives.

Several dozens die each year in various accidents along the country's waterways but boat worker Sunusi Ahmed says it's been two or three years since an accident like this last occurred.

"The reason such accidents happen is because people overload the boats. However, despite that, some measures were taken to avert that, yet we also call on the authorities to take firm action against overloading."

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..