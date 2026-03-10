US warns of possible terror threat targeting its facilities in Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a security alert warning of a possible terrorist threat targeting US government facilities and American-affiliated schools in the country.

In the advisory, released on Tuesday, the embassy urged US citizens in Nigeria to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. These include keeping mobile phones charged in case of emergencies and familiarising themselves with emergency exits when entering public buildings.

Despite the warning, the embassy said consular services will continue as normal at its mission in Abuja and at the US consulate in Lagos.

The embassy also advised Americans in the country to regularly check updates on its official website and follow security guidance issued by the US Department of State. Travellers were encouraged to consult the Nigeria country information page on the department’s website for further advice on security conditions.

The alert comes at a time of heightened global tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The war began on 28 February 2026 and has rapidly escalated. Early in the conflict, US-Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Days later, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his successor.

Military operations have included joint air strikes targeting Iranian leadership, military infrastructure and nuclear facilities. Some attacks have also hit industrial sites in Tehran, including oil storage and refining facilities.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military positions in several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.