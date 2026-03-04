Iran: U.S. vows more attacks as Tehran delays Khamenei's funeral

A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday. In addition to striking Tehran, Israel hit the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, while Iran struck American and Israeli targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.

As the war against Iran spirals, the U.S. Senate is heading to vote on a war powers measure demanding congressional approval before further attacks. The resolution and a twin House bill face long odds in the Republican-controlled Congress, and Trump would almost certainly veto them anyway.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 50 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The United Nations says 100,000 people fled the Iranian capital in the war’s first two days alone.

Oil prices have soared following Iranian attacks on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and global stock markets have been hammered over worries that the spike in oil prices may grind down the world economy. U.S. stocks appeared steadier at Wednesday’s opening.

Arab League tells Iran to halt attacks on Gulf nations

The ongoing strikes deepen an “unprecedented state of hostility” with Iran's neighbors in the Gulf, said Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit in a statement Wednesday.

He demanded Tehran stop the attacks, which he called a “strategic mistake,” saying “Iran must come to its senses.”