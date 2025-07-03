South Africa: year of power marred by new scandal in coalition government

Tension is rising in South Africa concerning the government of national unity. On the first anniversary of this unprecedented coalition (Monday, June 30), the Democratic Alliance (DA) submitted a complaint on Tuesday, July 1, against an ANC minister, accusing her of corruption.

Already in conflict with the 'national dialogue' initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the DA is employing a mixed strategy, intensifying its criticisms of the ANC while choosing not to exit the government.

The GNU was formed after the African National Congress (ANC), burdened by corruption-laden governance, failed to secure an absolute majority in parliamentary elections for the first time.

The coalition has been shaken by internal disagreements, particularly regarding the budget.

In this latest dispute, representatives of the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed a complaint at a police station in Cape Town against the Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane.

They accuse her of having misled Parliament to 'fraudulently' appoint individuals associated with the ANC to educational boards.

'Corruption in the executive has become a standard practice under Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency,' the party claimed in a statement.

The DA also mentioned that a police investigation into corruption involving another ANC minister, Thembi Simelane, is currently in progress.

This follows a complaint made by the party regarding allegations of fraudulent billing against the national electricity provider, Eskom.

Thembi Simelane served as the Minister of Justice until last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa reassigned her to the Ministry of Housing following revelations of her involvement in a corruption scandal.

The second political party in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance, which is part of the ruling coalition, filed a complaint on Tuesday against the Minister of Higher Education, accusing her of corruption and undermining the national unity government (GNU).

Tensions escalated with the dismissal of a DA minister.

"We are taking action because the president of the country, the president of the ANC, refuses to act against corrupt ministers," explained Baxolile Nodada, a member of parliament from the DA, to reporters outside the police station.

One of the reasons the DA joined the national unity government was to "ensure that we fight against corruption," he added.

Tensions within the coalition began last week with the dismissal of a DA minister, Andrew Whitfield, due to an unauthorized trip abroad, according to the presidency.

On Saturday, the DA announced its withdrawal from the "national dialogue" initiated by Cyril Ramaphosa to address the issues plaguing the country, shaking the GNU ahead of its first anniversary.

While the DA condemns corruption and the coalition, it refuses to leave.

This ambivalent strategy "highlights the limitations of political alliances in South Africa," according to Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst and researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue in South Africa.