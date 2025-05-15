Uruguay bids farewell to beloved former president José "Pepe" Mujica

Thousands of Uruguayans flooded the streets of Montevideo on Wednesday to pay tribute to former President José Mujica, the humble ex-guerrilla turned statesman who captured hearts across Latin America and beyond. Mujica, affectionately known as “Pepe,” died Tuesday at the age of 89.

Wrapped in the national flag, Mujica’s coffin was carried through the capital on a gun carriage, passing through streets lined with mourners who wept, applauded, and held up handwritten signs in honor of the man they called “the president of the poor.”

Among them was mourner Marlene Acosta, who described her presence as a “moral obligation.”

“He was our president who, thanks to him, everybody knows Uruguay. Uruguay wasn’t mentioned before,” Acosta said. “Thanks for all that he did for the poor; he's the president of the poor, youth, and students. Everybody loves him. Even his adversaries love him and recognize his qualities.”

The emotional procession ended at the Legislative Palace, where banners, flowers, and portraits covered the steps and lawn. “Farewell, Pepe” was painted across the walls of the historic building — a final tribute to a leader remembered for turning down the presidential palace in favor of his modest farm, donating most of his salary, and championing progressive causes without ever losing his everyman charm.