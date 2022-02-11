Montevideo Carnival returns after Covid cancels 2021

Uruguayans participate in Montevideo's famous llamadas, an annual parade hailed as a celebration of African heritage and the highlight of the capital's carnival. Las Llamadas translates as "The Calls", after the ancient practice of beating drums to "call" the community. Every year since 1956, dozens of comparsas have paraded through downtown Montevideo, their faces painted and their costumes elaborate, recalling a distant past on a foreign continent. After last year's edition was cancelled due to Covid-19, carnival-goers had to wait an extra week after the municipality decided to postpone the event due to rain and storms.