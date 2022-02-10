Sudanese return to streets rallying against military coup

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Thursday in the latest mass rally protesting last year's military coup that disrupted the transition to civilian rule, witnesses said. Mass protests have regularly rocked the troubled northeast African country since the October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The takeover derailed a fragile military-civilian power-sharing deal that had been painstakingly negotiated after the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Protests also took place on Thursday in southern Khartoum, where demonstrators blocked the streets with barricades of stones and bricks.