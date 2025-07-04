Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai dies at 61

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who helped his country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, has died at the age of 61.

The Nigerian Football Federation announced the death Thursday.

Rufai was widely regarded as one of the best African goalkeepers ever and had a 20-year playing career that included stints at clubs in Portugal, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Nigerian federation wrote on X that the legacy of Rufai, whose nickname was Dodo Mayana, would live on “between the sticks and beyond.” Local media said he had suffered from a brief, undisclosed illness.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also paid tribute to Rufai in a statement Friday.

"I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations," Tinubu said.

He praised Rufai for "bringing honor to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria.”

Rufai was part of Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup squad in the U.S. which helped put the country’s football on the global map, alongside the late Rashidi Yekini, Stephen Keshi, Uche Okafor, Wilfred Agbonavbare and Thompson Oliha.

He also represented Nigeria at 1998 World Cup in France.

He was the first Nigerian goalkeeper to score a goal for his team internationally, in a 1993 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia. Rufai, the first Nigerian player to come from a royal family, had more than 60 caps for the Super Eagles.

After retiring from professional football in 2000, he established Staruf Football Academy where he coached young players.