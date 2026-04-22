Putin hosts Seychelles president at Kremlin

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the Kremlin on Wednesday for talks focused on bilateral ties and international issues.
Putin said trade and economic relations between the two countries remain limited, but noted that there is significant room for closer cooperation. He also thanked Seychelles for supporting a number of Russian initiatives at the United Nations.
Herminie described relations with Russia as very close and thanked Moscow for humanitarian assistance delivered last week, as conflict continues in the Middle East. He said Seychelles was grateful for the support and would not forget it.
According to the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed politics, trade, the economy, as well as humanitarian, cultural, regional and international matters.
Herminie is in Russia on a several-day working visit.
00:00
Russia repeats offer to take Iran's enriched uranium
01:00
Ukraine : Russian drone attacks hit Sumy and Odesa as Easter truce looms
01:46
Russian and Egyptian FMs hold talks in Moscow
Go to video
President Putin holds talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty in Moscow
01:05
Bilateral relations between China and Seychelles enter a new phase
01:04
Madagascar's interim leadership strengthens cooperation with Russia