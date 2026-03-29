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Bilateral relations between China and Seychelles enter a new phase

The research vessel Ocean Zephyr docked in Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment   -  
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Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

China

Bilateral relations between China and Seychelles are entering a new phase, with rising trade and growing private-sector collaboration, alongside new cooperation in the blue economy and digital innovation.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng is visiting Seychelles, Kenya and South Africa from March 22nd to 30th.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Seychelles.

Seychelles became a sovereign nation in 1976, and China was among the first to recognize its independence from British rule, laying the foundation for a decades-long partnership that has helped shape the small Indian Ocean island state.

“This 50th anniversary will allow us to take stock of what we have achieved in education, health, infrastructure, the economy, culture, the environment and other areas,” said former Seychellois vice president Vincent Meriton in a video interview.

At the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, ties between the two countries reached a new high and were officially upgraded to a strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade has stayed strong, reaching 84 million U.S. dollars in 2024. China mainly exports high-tech products, including smartphones, advanced camera systems, and mechanical and electrical goods, while Seychelles primarily ships seafood.

The future development of the bilateral ties is now turning offshore as both nations are looking toward blue economy. They are working together on sustainable fisheries and protection for the very ocean that feeds Seychelles.

Additional sources • AP

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