Seychelles marks 40 years of Kreol festival with vibrant tribute to identity and heritage

The Seychelles has kicked off celebrations for the 40th edition of the Kreol Festival, an event that continues to stand as a global reference for the promotion of Creole culture. First launched in 1985, the archipelago became the first country in the world to establish a festival dedicated to Creole heritage — a model later embraced across the Creole-speaking world.

For this milestone anniversary, the islands have come alive with three weeks of cultural showcases across Mahé, celebrating the richness, color and diversity that define Creole identity.

David André, Secretary-General of the National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, says the uniqueness of the Seychellois identity comes from its roots across three continents:

“There is something unique within us, and it comes from our diverse origins. We come from Europe, Africa and Asia. What makes us proud is this diversity that unites us. We all share a common identity in which everyone can find themselves.”

From street parades to culinary fairs, fashion, music and art, the festival program blends tradition and modern expressions of Creole life. The “Lafoli Lanmod” fashion night spotlighted young designer Mervin Cédras, who showcased pieces inspired by the island’s festive Creole flair:

“My culture is African, Creole. There’s also a European blend. It’s all of that at once,” he said.

At the National Gallery, the exhibition “Hands of Heritage” has gathered artists from various Creole-speaking regions. Among them, visual artist Juliette Zélémé presented a living installation titled Jouer! — a tribute to the popular game of dominoes:

“This work highlights the traditional game of dominoes, very popular in Seychelles, but also in other Creole countries. It’s a game with real cultural value, passed down from generation to generation.”

Music remains at the heart of the celebrations. Rising talent Isham Rath, winner of the Young Promising Artist Award, captivated audiences during the special gala “Celebrating 40 Years of Our Culture” in Victoria:

“Growing up in this nature, in this environment, with this music and these blends of colors — consciously or unconsciously, all of that has inspired me.”

The 40th Kreol Festival runs until November 2nd, and will return in October 2026, continuing its mission to preserve, celebrate and transmit Creole heritage to future generations.