Seychelles runoff vote could reshape Island nation’s course

Seychellois voters went to the polls Saturday in a closely watched presidential runoff between incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan and challenger Patrick Herminie. The two face off after neither won an outright majority in the first round two weeks earlier, Herminie led with 48.8%, Ramkalawan followed with 46.4%.

Listening to voters like banker Bertrand Barbier, many say turnout and fairness from the first round were issues. Barbier told reporters the initial vote “was kind of skewed” due to low participation. Meanwhile, resident Martin Kennedy says Friday’s runoff “will determine literally the future of the country for the next five years.”

Herminie, of the United Seychelles Party, is seeking to reclaim power after his party ruled from 1977 until 2020, when Ramkalawan first won. Ramkalawan, the current president from the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa coalition, confronts rising frustration over key issues such as environmental damage, heroin addiction, rising living costs, and concerns over foreign land leases.

With results expected Sunday, the outcome could leave the country with unified executive and legislative control if Herminie wins, or a divided government if Ramkalawan retains the presidency while facing a legislature controlled by his opposition.