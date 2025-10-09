Seychelles heads to run-off as no candidate secures majority in first round

Voters in Seychelles returned to the polls on Thursday for a run-off presidential election between incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan and opposition leader Patrick Herminie, head of the longtime ruling United Seychelles party.

In the first round of voting, held on 27 September, neither candidate secured the 50 percent majority needed for an outright victory. Herminie narrowly led with about 48.8 percent of the vote, while Ramkalawan followed closely with 46.4 percent, prompting the decisive second round.

The contest carries high stakes. Herminie’s party has already reclaimed a majority in parliament, setting the stage for a potential political sweep if he also wins the presidency. Ramkalawan, meanwhile, is seeking a second term, campaigning on his record of economic recovery, infrastructure development, and policies aimed at strengthening investor confidence.

Early voting began Thursday in Seychelles’ outer islands and for essential workers, with polling across the main islands to follow. Final results are expected by the weekend, marking a pivotal moment for the island nation’s political landscape.