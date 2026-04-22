Russia's Vladimir Putin hosts Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at Kremlin

Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the Kremlin on Wednesday for talks focused on bilateral ties and international issues.
Putin said trade and economic relations between the two countries remain limited, but noted that there is significant room for closer cooperation.
He also thanked Seychelles for supporting a number of Russian initiatives at the United Nations.
Herminie described relations with Russia as very close and thanked Moscow for humanitarian assistance delivered last week, as conflict continues in the Middle East. He said Seychelles was grateful for the support and would not forget it.
According to the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed politics, trade, the economy, as well as humanitarian, cultural, regional and international matters.
Herminie is in Russia on a several-day working visit.
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