President Putin holds talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Egypt’s foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, focusing on the war in the Middle East and economic cooperation.

At the Kremlin, Putin said Russia is, in his words, “ready to do everything in our power” to help stabilize the situation in the region.

He added that he has instructed his government to work with Egypt on boosting food supplies, especially Russian grain, saying Russia has, quote, “absolutely no problems” with its harvest or future deliveries.

Egypt’s foreign minister thanked Putin for Russia’s backing on energy and food security, highlighting ongoing cooperation on wheat and grain imports.

Badr Abdelatty also confirmed that, God willing, Egypt plans to take part in the Russia–Africa Summit in October, expressing hope that regional tensions will ease by then.

Putin’s meeting with Abdelatty comes as Moscow seeks to deepen its ties with key partners in the Middle East and Africa amid the continuing conflict in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting Egypt’s foreign minister Badr Abdelatty at the Kremlin this evening, with the Middle East conflict and food security high on the agenda.

Putin further said Russia stands ready to help “restore the situation to a normal, stable state,” while Cairo is looking to secure long‑term grain and energy supplies from Moscow.