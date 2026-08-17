Senegal’s historic pirogue regatta brings Saint-Louis to life

Thousands gathered in Saint-Louis on Saturday for the city’s traditional pirogue regatta, a centuries-old competition rooted in the fishing community of Guet-Ndar. Beyond the fierce rivalry on the water, the event celebrates heritage, solidarity and a legacy passed down through generations.

The banks of the Senegal River and the Faidherbe Bridge filled with spectators as teams from the historic fishing districts of Lodo, Pond Kholé and Dack competed in the annual regattas.

The competition began with the traditional “Soob” ritual, followed by several races marked by chants, drumming, dancing and colourful performances.

Pond Kholé’s pirogue Ameth Fall Braya won the decisive Grand Prix after Lodo took the first two races.

A legacy passed down generations

For sailors, the regatta is far more than a sporting contest. It is a tradition inherited from generations of fishermen who would organise races after returning from fishing.

“We have inherited this race from our ancestors, and now it is up to us to carry on this legacy,” said sailor Ismaïla Sakho.

He said competitors put aside their other activities to train for the event, despite receiving no payment, and hoped the regatta could eventually gain the same prominence as football.

Rivalry gives way to community

The competition pits neighbourhoods against one another in a fierce but deeply rooted rivalry. Yet the contest ultimately brings the communities together.

“This race is unique to Guet-Ndar, and it is part of our culture,” said Saint-Louis resident Maguette Bèye Sène. “This race helps to strengthen the bonds between communities.”

Thousands of residents, along with some foreign tourists, gathered along the riverbanks to watch the spectacle.

Calls for greater rewards

Despite its popularity, residents and competitors say the financial rewards do not match the importance of the event.

Sène called for prize money to be increased, saying the winning team should receive between 100 million and 150 million CFA francs.

For Saint-Louis, however, the regatta remains above all a celebration of identity — keeping alive the traditions of its fishing communities while bringing generations together.