Protests erupt in Ceuta over border security and migration fears

Tensions are rising at Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, where protesters gathered Sunday as Morocco tightened security along the border. The demonstration came after fresh calls on social media for mass crossings into Ceuta, raising fears of another surge.

Protesters waved signs reading “long live Spain” and “asylum,” while the border remained closed.

Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles warned against any new attempt at a mass entry into the territory.

The warnings follow a deadly border rush in late July, when at least 80 people were officially reported killed. Human rights groups say the real toll could be higher.

Then, in early August, the sudden arrival of around 72,000 migrants triggered a humanitarian crisis and reignited Spain’s immigration debate.

Most of those migrants later returned.

But with renewed calls for crossings and tighter security now in place, pressure is once again building along the Ceuta border.