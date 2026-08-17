Displaced Palestinians in Gaza struggle with lack of basic supplies

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians have taken shelter in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah and are currently fighting for common needs like water and food supply.

Nasser Ghabin, who was displaced from Deir al-Balah, lamented on the lack of ample water supply.

"Nothing has improved. We are done with this suffering. I do not have a water tank of 250 liters to preserve the water. I have only a small amount for seven people. As you can see, we get water only once a day," Ghabin said.

Adeeb al-Nimir was walking barefoot toward the water truck, carrying dented jerrycans to hose whatever he can into them for his family of 15. He said they all live in one tent. “We are sick of living in tents,” said al-Nimir, who was displaced from Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza during the war.

Palestinians also reported insufficient food and a decline in the number of charity kitchens serving the displaced population in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Dalia Khriwat was cooking a meal of fried eggplants for her eight children outside her tent. Charity kitchens and aid boxes, she said, are scarce. “People want to eat chicken or meat, but there is nothing,” she said.