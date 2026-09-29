Multiple reports claim Netanyahu was warned ahead of Hamas' 2023 attack

With less than a month to go to Israel’s parliamentary elections, Benjamin Netanyahu is battling several reports claiming he was personally warned Hamas was planning a major operation, ahead of its attack on 7 October 2023.

On Saturday, the New York Times confirmed information by Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz that United Arab Emirate’s President Mohammed bin Zayed secretly alerted him about an impending offensive.

It alleged that the Israeli prime minister did not pass on this warning to his security officials.

The claims are contained in the book “Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment”, which the Haaretz journalists say is based on dozens of sources in Israel and worldwide, including very senior officials.

Also on Saturday, US news magazine The Atlantic reported that Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel secretly visited Israel 11 days before the attack to warn of a significant Hamas offensive.

Then on Sunday, Israel’s former defence minister Yoav Gallant said the-then Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, had warned Israel before the attacks that he would "shake the prisons".

In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Galant said that Sinwar allegedly sent his message to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency through a former senior Fatah official.

Netanyahu has denied the various reports saying allegations that he was alerted of an impending attack ahead of time were “an absolute lie”.

The claims comes amid the crucial election campaign and have prompted Israeli opposition leaders to describe the prime minister as “unfit” for office.

Despite growing demands by the opposition, Netanyahu has so far rejected calls for an official government inquiry into the events surrounding the 7 October attack.