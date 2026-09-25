US rapper Macklemore announces “free Palestine” concerts

US rapper Macklemore is launching a series of concerts in support of Palestinian aid organizations.

The performances, titled “Free Palestine,” will begin in Europe next month, with the first show scheduled for Dublin on October 26.

Organizers say all proceeds from the concerts will go to organizations providing aid to Palestinians. Additional dates and participating artists are expected to be announced soon, with an artist presale starting Monday.

The announcement comes after Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, following his public pro-Palestinian comments on stage.

Macklemore has claimed the decision was influenced by billionaire Robert Kraft.

Last week, the rapper also said he would donate one million dollars from his net earnings from the tour to six organizations supporting Palestinians.