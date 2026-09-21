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Red Sea Film Festival postponed amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The cast of the movie "Desert Warrior" directed by Rupert Wyatt, third right, during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea Film Foundation announced Monday that it has postponed the sixth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, which had been scheduled for December in the Saudi city of Jeddah, until the fourth quarter of 2027.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia faces heightened regional tensions, including missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The foundation did not link the postponement to the security situation, instead citing the timing and logistical requirements involved in staging an international event of its scale.

The ongoing hostilities, have also raised concerns over security along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key international shipping route off Yemen’s coast.

The festival, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent international cultural events, draws filmmakers, actors and other industry figures from around the world to Jeddah.

Its year-round programs, including the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs, will continue, and the foundation said it plans to begin programming at Culture Square in Historic Jeddah, a UNESCO world Hartage site, in November.

The festival is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader push to expand its entertainment and cultural industries, with the kingdom investing heavily in sectors including film, gaming and sports as part of its economic transformation plans.

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