Ceuta: Madrid takes preventie measures amid migration calls

After a call on social media urging people to cross back to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Madrid says it's taking preventive measures.

The Spanish minister of foreign affairs has insisted that he maintains a ‘frequent’ relationship with his Moroccan counterpart, in order to stem potential mass entries.

The call on social media was set for 23 September, but according to the head of Spanish diplomacy, the messages are ‘not resonating or generating the impact they had’ in the call to enter the exclave at the end of July.

He added that the ministry has launched a campaign to tackle disinformation, and underline that access to Ceuta is not allowed.

Many of the some 70,000 migrants who entered Ceuta from Morocco in July have returned. Ceuta's authorities have estimated that several thousand remain.