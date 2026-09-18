Iran war fuels clean energy push but emissions remain high

The war against Iran is prompting some countries to accelerate their shift away from fossil fuels — but experts say the response has yet to make a significant impact on global greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 30 governments have introduced measures to promote renewable energy, electric vehicles and energy efficiency since the conflict began in February.

But global greenhouse gas emissions still rose by 0.2 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. At the same time, investment in wind and solar declined globally, largely because of a slowdown in China.

Stanford climate scientist Rob Jackson says prolonged high oil prices could encourage longer-term investment in alternatives.

“People and countries respond to economics, to price, and a high oil price, now back over $100 a barrel for the Brent crude, push people towards alternative forms of energy. And if those prices stay high for a long time, then people start to make longer-term decisions towards renewables and other energy sources.”

But the transition remains uneven, with some countries also expanding fossil fuel production to protect energy supplies.

Brookings Institution scholar Samantha Gross says the conflict is adding another argument for moving away from oil and gas — energy security.

“So when people think about the energy transition, moving away from fossil fuels, they typically think of that as being about climate change, about dealing with greenhouse gas emissions. However, as fossil fuels after the Iran war look more expensive and less secure, that really brings up a whole another reason for a transition away from fossil fuels. Not just for climate, but for energy security.”

Researchers say the policies could take years to deliver measurable results, while the world remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.