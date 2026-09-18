British Airways returns to Tanzania after 13-year pause

The United Kingdom’s flag carrier said Thursday that it will launch flights from London to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania's premier tourist destination.

Flights will operate three times a week from London Gatwick, landing in Kilimanjaro, before going on to Zanzibar, the airline said in a press release.

The new routes commence in late May, 2027. It is the first time the carrier is returning to the east African nation since ending its Dar es salaam-London service 13 years ago.

The airline also said it was introducing additional flights to its London-Cape Town route, starting next March.

Kilimanjaro International Airport is the gateway to one of Africa’s most famed wildlife routes.

It includes the Serengeti Wildlife Park, where visitors can witness one of the greatest natural sights in the world, the Great Migration.

Zanzibar is famous for its white sandy beaches, exquisite marine life and rich history and cultural heritage.