Nigeria methanol poisoning outbreak kills at least 49

At least 49 people have died and around 100 others are being treated in southern Nigeria after consuming a drink suspected of containing methanol.

Ondo State health authorities say about 182 people have been affected in the Odigbo and Irele areas.

Among the survivors is 32-year-old Gbenga Oluwaseun, who says he suddenly became seriously ill during the night.

“I just took off my shoe and lay down on the bed. So, when it was about 2 o'clock, I started feeling my chest beating fast. So, I called one or two people. I tried to open the door... I tried to lock my own door because I've locked it at the back already. So, I try to knock on the door so that people at home can assist me. So, that is what I know that I do. So even while bringing me, I was unconscious. So that is all I can say about the current incident.”

Residents have told the Associated Press that a locally made herbal alcoholic drink known as “Monkey Tail” is suspected of being linked to the outbreak. Authorities have not yet confirmed the drink as the source, and investigations are continuing.

Doctors say many of those affected are relatively young and had underlying health conditions.

Anthony Fashua, medical director, Life Care Hospital:

“Those people that are really affected are the young age, variable from 30 years to 40 years, and we discover that whenever they come around, when we investigate them, they have one or two co-morbidities. What I mean is that they have, like, some of them will have hepatitis B reactive in them. Some have some organ dysfunction before they invariably take this, I mean, this substance abuse, which is methanol poisoning."

Locally produced alcohol is widely consumed in Nigeria, particularly in rural areas where it is often cheaper than commercial brands.