Russian drones devastate shopping mall in Zaporizhzhia city

The Amstor shopping mall, on the city’s right bank, was struck by Russian drones late on Thursday, 17 September. Emergency service footage showed firefighters battling flames across the complex, which Ukraine's State Emergency Service later described as “practically destroyed”. Rescue operations were completed on Friday morning. Fire crews had to repeatedly take shelter because of the risk of further Russian attacks before returning to the site and eventually extinguishing the blaze. Local media reported that children in a nearby outdoor skatepark survived the explosion by taking cover in concrete recesses built into the skate bowls. Ukrainian authorities said other civilian infrastructure, including businesses, buses, bus stops and commercial facilities, was also targeted or damaged. The attack comes as Zaporizhzhia, a major city in southeastern Ukraine, remains exposed to regular Russian drone and missile strikes.