Robot valet parking at Gatwick Airport promises safer, easier long‑stay car storage

The robots, developed by French company Stanley Robotics, can park cars with centimetre-level precision. Gatwick says the system can accommodate around 95% of vehicles, although some cars are excluded. Vehicles must weigh no more than 2.6 tonnes, be under 2.3 metres tall, have a wheelbase of less than 3.3 metres and wheels no larger than 21 inches (53,34 centimètres). The parking area is protected by perimeter fencing, floodlighting and 24-hour security patrols, while automatic number plate recognition monitors vehicles entering and leaving the site. Stanley Robotics says the robots are designed to stop if they malfunction, rather than move unpredictably. Some passengers say the service is quick and easy to book, while others have opted for it because of the added security. The service costs around €6 to €12 more (£5 to £10) than standard long-stay parking. When it launched, the service required a minimum stay of five days and was mainly available on weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm. Gatwick says these restrictions will be gradually eased.